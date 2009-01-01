 MRD 6 point girdled billet head 701
  Today, 11:18 AM #1
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,518

    MRD 6 point girdled billet head 701

    FC367AC3-7D5F-4E82-B531-571F95FF83B8.jpegA47F9F31-B18F-4873-AB57-3133CA92545A.jpeg
    two piece billet 701 head , no girdle kit included, 35cc , pump gas head , 62t cylinder friendly , 61x pushin it , 80$ shipped
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 11:19 AM.
  Today, 11:33 AM #2
    ds10002
    ds10002 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    NJ
    Age
    31
    Posts
    85

    Re: MRD 6 point girdled billet head 701

    will the blowsion or ada girdle kit fit this? needs dome orings as well?
  Today, 12:12 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,518

    Re: MRD 6 point girdled billet head 701

    Yamahas are NOT like kawis , all girdle kits fit by design , bolt length might be different but still comparable , all orings there except combustion chamber , I also have some dome o rings
