MRD 6 point girdled billet head 701

two piece billet 701 head , no girdle kit included, 35cc , pump gas head , 62t cylinder friendly , 61x pushin it , 80$ shipped

will the blowsion or ada girdle kit fit this? needs dome orings as well?

Yamahas are NOT like kawis , all girdle kits fit by design , bolt length might be different but still comparable , all orings there except combustion chamber , I also have some dome o rings

