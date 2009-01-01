|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
MRD 6 point girdled billet head 701
FC367AC3-7D5F-4E82-B531-571F95FF83B8.jpegA47F9F31-B18F-4873-AB57-3133CA92545A.jpeg
two piece billet 701 head , no girdle kit included, 35cc , pump gas head , 62t cylinder friendly , 61x pushin it , 80$ shipped
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 11:19 AM.
-
Re: MRD 6 point girdled billet head 701
will the blowsion or ada girdle kit fit this? needs dome orings as well?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: MRD 6 point girdled billet head 701
Yamahas are NOT like kawis , all girdle kits fit by design , bolt length might be different but still comparable , all orings there except combustion chamber , I also have some dome o rings
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules