Thread: 550 Parts / lot

153183785_252017066461492_5095760542396112899_n.jpg 152739000_435638451022087_3402002569646302644_n.jpg153265992_427344455226130_3162690615667424047_n.jpg153104194_410817460214084_5491949323938709139_n.jpg



All 550 parts



Two aluminum WC tank pickups - $40 each



SBN44s - run as a pair at some point - no coupler, have adapters, one is missing the allens, $140



PJS rideplate - non finned - $50



R&D toploader - $100



4 JS mounts and bases - $75



550/750 start stop with shutoff lanyard and bilge switch holder. Ends are cut, I can terminate and solder new bullets on there for you for free. - $125



JRE 550 adjustable steering, 400/440 early start stop with 3rd button I am assuming is for a bilge? early finger throttle - $160



Prices obo / do not include shipping



WC pickups sold

