 550 Parts / lot
Thread: 550 Parts / lot

  Yesterday, 09:48 PM #1
    StuRat
    550 Parts / lot

    153183785_252017066461492_5095760542396112899_n.jpg 152739000_435638451022087_3402002569646302644_n.jpg153265992_427344455226130_3162690615667424047_n.jpg153104194_410817460214084_5491949323938709139_n.jpg

    All 550 parts

    Two aluminum WC tank pickups - $40 each

    SBN44s - run as a pair at some point - no coupler, have adapters, one is missing the allens, $140

    PJS rideplate - non finned - $50

    R&D toploader - $100

    4 JS mounts and bases - $75

    550/750 start stop with shutoff lanyard and bilge switch holder. Ends are cut, I can terminate and solder new bullets on there for you for free. - $125

    JRE 550 adjustable steering, 400/440 early start stop with 3rd button I am assuming is for a bilge? early finger throttle - $160

    Prices obo / do not include shipping

    take it all for $420 shipped
  Yesterday, 10:50 PM #2
    StuRat
    Re: 550 Parts / lot

    WC pickups sold
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 