1989 Kawi 650sx - $500 obo Sarasota FL



Hull is in pretty nice shape, clean FL title. Complete ski minus pipe. Engine needs rebuild. Have some spare electrical to go with. Pump has a stainless 15 degree skat trak prop, westcoast scoop intake grate, ocean pro finned rideplate, stock waterbox, full engine and electrical, aftermarket bars. Good turf on the tray, 1" thick very cushy under pad. $500 obo will trade for aftermarket kawi 650-800 stuff

