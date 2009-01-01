Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800 #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location sacramento ca Age 31 Posts 606 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800 I have a r&d pump stuffer set up i bought back when i was "building a race ski" and never used it, Its laying around collecting dust. $240



I also have a set of cylinders with piston and rings bored over to 800. If i remember correctly the guy said he was pushing 180 with a aftermarket head, i never asked about dome sizes or anything because i just figured id run it and if i liked it i would pull it and get a new crank/top end..... this mas minor surface rust as ive had them for 6 years and never ran them.... nothing a little hoan wouldnt clean up though. Its been a minute since i uploaded pics on here, I will take some tonight when i get home but until then if you are interested just shoot me your cell in a PM and i can text you pics. i paid $550 for the set up back in the day... maybe $450 now??? ive been out the ski game for a minute so if i seem like im on crack let me know.

And way to many Kawi parts!



#2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location sacramento ca Age 31 Posts 606 Re: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800 Prices are local pick up, if you want shipping then let me know your zip and i can get a quote

And way to many Kawi parts!



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location CA Posts 23 Re: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800 PM sent #4 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 851 Re: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800 ill take stuffer 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #5 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location sacramento ca Age 31 Posts 606 Re: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800 stuffer is pending to Ryan currently.

And way to many Kawi parts!



