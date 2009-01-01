 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 12:43 PM #1
    mcbrizzlesizzle
    mcbrizzlesizzle is offline
    I dream skis mcbrizzlesizzle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    sacramento ca
    Age
    31
    Posts
    606

    750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800

    I have a r&d pump stuffer set up i bought back when i was "building a race ski" and never used it, Its laying around collecting dust. $240

    I also have a set of cylinders with piston and rings bored over to 800. If i remember correctly the guy said he was pushing 180 with a aftermarket head, i never asked about dome sizes or anything because i just figured id run it and if i liked it i would pull it and get a new crank/top end..... this mas minor surface rust as ive had them for 6 years and never ran them.... nothing a little hoan wouldnt clean up though. Its been a minute since i uploaded pics on here, I will take some tonight when i get home but until then if you are interested just shoot me your cell in a PM and i can text you pics. i paid $550 for the set up back in the day... maybe $450 now??? ive been out the ski game for a minute so if i seem like im on crack let me know.
    750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!
    And way to many Kawi parts!

    GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:44 PM #2
    mcbrizzlesizzle
    mcbrizzlesizzle is offline
    I dream skis mcbrizzlesizzle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    sacramento ca
    Age
    31
    Posts
    606

    Re: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800

    Prices are local pick up, if you want shipping then let me know your zip and i can get a quote
    750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!
    And way to many Kawi parts!

    GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:55 PM #3
    ryanpsd
    ryanpsd is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    CA
    Posts
    23

    Re: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800

    PM sent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:04 PM #4
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    31
    Posts
    851

    Re: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800

    ill take stuffer
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:12 PM #5
    mcbrizzlesizzle
    mcbrizzlesizzle is offline
    I dream skis mcbrizzlesizzle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    sacramento ca
    Age
    31
    Posts
    606

    Re: 750/800 R&D pump stuffer/shims And sxi cylinders bored out to 800

    stuffer is pending to Ryan currently.
    750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!
    And way to many Kawi parts!

    GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 