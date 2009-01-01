 Super jet NOS Yamaha midshaft F/S
  1. Yesterday, 09:20 PM #1
    Super jet NOS Yamaha midshaft F/S

    2C1C878F-8CB3-424F-9EED-D44AF93E4A15.jpeg
    new , unused , 70$ shipped , part # fits round nose , will also fit 93-95 SN
  2. Yesterday, 09:46 PM #2
    Re: Super jet NOS Yamaha midshaft F/S

    Sold in 15 minutes
  3. Yesterday, 10:41 PM #3
    Re: Super jet NOS Yamaha midshaft F/S

    Damn too late! Great deal


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Oside Crew





