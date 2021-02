Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2008 Location South Jersey Age 41 Posts 194 X2 parts Bunch of X2 parts here.



Driveshaft $50

New BlackTip seat cover. Dark blue top with carbon sides. $50

Mint blue dash trim. $25

Mint blue seat grab handle and black dash handle. $5 each

Fire extinguisher holder $20

West coast water box and 94-95 2" exhaust outlet $150

Big box of 650 X2 electric parts- JSS coil with new plug wires. Two other good coils, S/S switches, X2 electric boxes. $100 for all

20210221_120420.jpg20210221_115945.jpg20210220_233618.jpg20210220_231320.jpg

90 SN SJ

94 SN SJ

Coming soon....project FX1

91 X2

91 550sx/650 conversion

89 JS550

Driveshaft, seat cover, electronics for 175 and shipping? 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS

