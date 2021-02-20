Thread: SN handlepole

 SN handlepole
  1. Today, 08:16 PM #1
    jerzey
    jerzey is online now
    Frequent Poster jerzey's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    South Jersey
    Age
    41
    Posts
    194

    SN handlepole

    Mint stock 94-95 SN handlepole. Fits 90-95. Drilled for an UMI style steering bearing. Includes bracket and backing plate, bolt, stock pole spring and stock steering. $100. Shipping is gonna be $$$$$20210220_230438.jpg20210220_230503.jpg
    13 Carbon Tem built -4.3 Badass
    90 SN SJ
    94 SN SJ
    Coming soon....project FX1
    91 X2
    91 550sx/650 conversion
    89 JS550
    96 WB1 triple project
  2. Today, 09:24 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,509

    Re: SN handlepole

    Check shipping to California , 93534 , lmk
    Re: SN handlepole

    About $100 to Cali
