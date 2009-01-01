Like everyone, we have decided to start a You Tube channel, "Watercraft talk". We will talk all things PWC. There are plenty of tutorial videos out, so I want to focus more on just cool things we have going on here in the shop. Ski builds, product testing / info, etc. Please check it out, and subscribe! I have lots of SJ stuff coming up, but we will do many other skis as well.
Let me know if you have any ideas, and or want to see anything specific.
Thanks, Zig
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6...JfIvKHboQYY7Tw