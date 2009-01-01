 JS550 Rebuild stator wiring
  Today, 09:40 AM #1
    Stovebolt
    Stovebolt is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    Coastal Georgia
    Posts
    2

    JS550 Rebuild stator wiring

    Hello, all.
    I'm looking for some guidance on my 1988 JS550 build. I believe this ski sank in salt water in 2004 and has not run since. I'm working on the stator and electrical system before I reinstall the engine. My stator was in pieces when I took the flywheel off the engine, so I bought a used one on ebay. Now I have 2 of everything.

    I've read several posts and I'm pretty sure all of my exciting and pulsing coils are shot and I m willing to replace those. I assume I'll have to solder wiring to the new coils when they arrive. What is the wax blob that protects the solder joints?

    Thanks. Looking forward to bringing this thing back to life soon.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:57 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,501

    Re: JS550 Rebuild stator wiring

    It
    s basically just plastic melted onto the solder joint , heat it up and chip it off, you can use liquid electrical tape over the solder joint when you are done.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:33 AM #3
    Stovebolt
    Stovebolt is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    Coastal Georgia
    Posts
    2

    Re: JS550 Rebuild stator wiring

    Thanks. I got it off the old coils and got all the old chipped, brittle wiring off without damaging the coil tabs. Now its a matter of reversing the process with new everything. I'm off to order some coils.
    Reply With Quote
