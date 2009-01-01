Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 Rebuild stator wiring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Coastal Georgia Posts 2 JS550 Rebuild stator wiring Hello, all.

I'm looking for some guidance on my 1988 JS550 build. I believe this ski sank in salt water in 2004 and has not run since. I'm working on the stator and electrical system before I reinstall the engine. My stator was in pieces when I took the flywheel off the engine, so I bought a used one on ebay. Now I have 2 of everything.



I've read several posts and I'm pretty sure all of my exciting and pulsing coils are shot and I m willing to replace those. I assume I'll have to solder wiring to the new coils when they arrive. What is the wax blob that protects the solder joints?

Thanks. Looking forward to bringing this thing back to life soon.



Re: JS550 Rebuild stator wiring

It

s basically just plastic melted onto the solder joint , heat it up and chip it off, you can use liquid electrical tape over the solder joint when you are done.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Re: JS550 Rebuild stator wiring

Thanks. I got it off the old coils and got all the old chipped, brittle wiring off without damaging the coil tabs. Now its a matter of reversing the process with new everything. I'm off to order some coils.

