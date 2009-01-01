 1996 wave blaster 2
    1996 wave blaster 2

    Looking to sell a 96 B2 760 with riva red pipe. Customer thinks the starter is stuck and when I quoted them a price to repair they said go ahead and see if you can sell it whole or for parts.

    Will attempt to post more pictures tomorrow
    Maryland title and registration...
