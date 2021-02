Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 VXR pro in PA #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 426 1994 VXR pro in PA Looking to sell a 1994 VXR pro, located in Harrisburg pa.

asking $1,000 for this link new machine which has minimal hours of use. Attached Images 7978CA4D-E86A-427E-AFFC-7A3B9D92D069.png (338.9 KB, 0 views)

7978CA4D-E86A-427E-AFFC-7A3B9D92D069.png (338.9 KB, 0 views) 0E7535E6-BDD6-4CB0-8199-4F37C1CA1FCE.png (591.4 KB, 0 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 426 Re: 1994 VXR pro in PA 048A935D-2A32-4EAA-91B0-413F3F22013B.png7B320EF4-7D2D-406D-92FE-352EBF2F6421.png Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules