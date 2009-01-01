 1994 VXR Pro Japanese/Chinese writing
  1. Today, 10:47 PM #1
    mgoheen
    1994 VXR Pro Japanese/Chinese writing

    So I just acquired this ski and it has what appears Japanese/Chinese writing on it. My thought is that it was last registered overseas in the year 2019? But the person I got it from said its been in the USA since atleast 2010...

    Any information would be greatly appreciated.
  2. Today, 10:48 PM #2
    mgoheen
    Re: 1994 VXR Pro Japanese/Chinese writing

    1DC89D56-8556-42F6-BDC9-265F24512E3D.jpeg
  3. Today, 10:48 PM #3
    mgoheen
    Re: 1994 VXR Pro Japanese/Chinese writing

    FC333681-EE19-4D5B-8B6A-A1751ADB21B0.png
