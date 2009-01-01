Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris Pro1200 Triple Pipes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Twin Cities, Mn. Posts 24 Polaris Pro1200 Triple Pipes These are Polaris Pro1200 triple pipes...they are complete (not missing any parts) and are in great condition! Instruction/Installation sheets included. Pipes were recently powdered coated. Pipes also come with the required Hood conversion kit...parts were also recently powder coated. Asking $1,300...does not include shipping costs. Please send me a PM if interested or have any questions. Thanks!



I also have available an electric stator water jacket cover with bolts if you are planning to increase your rpms with an upgraded CDI for $15.



I also have a Polaris "sleeper" CDI part #2900130 available for $300. Attached Images HPIM2732.JPG (1.90 MB, 2 views)

HPIM2732.JPG (1.90 MB, 2 views) HPIM2733.JPG (1.89 MB, 2 views)

HPIM2733.JPG (1.89 MB, 2 views) HPIM2734.JPG (1.88 MB, 2 views)

HPIM2734.JPG (1.88 MB, 2 views) HPIM2735.JPG (1.88 MB, 2 views)

HPIM2735.JPG (1.88 MB, 2 views) HPIM2736.JPG (1.89 MB, 4 views)

