These are Polaris Pro1200 triple pipes...they are complete (not missing any parts) and are in great condition! Instruction/Installation sheets included. Pipes were recently powdered coated. Pipes also come with the required Hood conversion kit...parts were also recently powder coated. Asking $1,300...does not include shipping costs. Please send me a PM if interested or have any questions. Thanks!
I also have available an electric stator water jacket cover with bolts if you are planning to increase your rpms with an upgraded CDI for $15.
I also have a Polaris "sleeper" CDI part #2900130 available for $300.