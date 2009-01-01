 Polaris Pro1200 Triple Pipes
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:41 PM #1
    JetskiMN
    JetskiMN is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Twin Cities, Mn.
    Posts
    24

    Polaris Pro1200 Triple Pipes

    These are Polaris Pro1200 triple pipes...they are complete (not missing any parts) and are in great condition! Instruction/Installation sheets included. Pipes were recently powdered coated. Pipes also come with the required Hood conversion kit...parts were also recently powder coated. Asking $1,300...does not include shipping costs. Please send me a PM if interested or have any questions. Thanks!

    I also have available an electric stator water jacket cover with bolts if you are planning to increase your rpms with an upgraded CDI for $15.

    I also have a Polaris "sleeper" CDI part #2900130 available for $300.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by JetskiMN; Today at 05:52 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 