 Ocean Pro... what happened to them?
  1. Today, 12:26 PM #1
    StuRat
    Ocean Pro... what happened to them?

    Anybody know who got the tooling?
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
  2. Today, 02:30 PM #2
    bird
    Re: Ocean Pro... what happened to them?

    They never went pro....jk

    About 10 years ago all the tooling was for sale on eBay. I remember seeing $60,000? for all of it.
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
  3. Today, 03:57 PM #3
    beerdart
    Re: Ocean Pro... what happened to them?

    Atlantis Powersports bought all of it. So im told.
    4-Tec Jetmate
    2004 MSX 4-Tec 1500SC
    T-45 4-Tec GPRXP
    1995 785pro Three Seat Triple
    1993 750 Super Chicken.
