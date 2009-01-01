|
|
-
2018 VX Cruiser
Feeler I may sell if I can buy another ski.
Original owner, it may have 1 year of warranty left, never had any problems, always flushed with saltaway. OEM cover in excellent shape.
In NYC/ Long Island area.
25 hours red.
Looking for $10000
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules