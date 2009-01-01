|
Setting the PIN to lock the jetski
Got a stupid question but I rather ask. I just picked up my jetski a few days ago but haven't really touched it yet. Its a 2021 FX SVHO Cruiser.
If I set up the PIN to lock the jetski and after each ride, I unplug the negative wire from the battery for a few months I wouldn't have any issue with it right? The code/PIN is written to memory just like the hours, etc on the jetski.
