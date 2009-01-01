Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 Kawasaki STX 900 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location TX Posts 1 2006 Kawasaki STX 900 I rebuilt my Carburetors, and replaced the oil injector lines. Went for a ride last year and scored my cylinder walls. (Had Fun doing it. LOL) Bought the top end with Pistons from STB. Got the new Pistons in. Tried to install the cylinder by myself and bent a ring. Now I'm a little gun shy to proceed.

Is there a Easy way to compress the rings so the cylinders slide over the Pistons?

Or am I better off pulling the motor?



