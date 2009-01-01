I rebuilt my Carburetors, and replaced the oil injector lines. Went for a ride last year and scored my cylinder walls. (Had Fun doing it. LOL) Bought the top end with Pistons from STB. Got the new Pistons in. Tried to install the cylinder by myself and bent a ring. Now I'm a little gun shy to proceed.
Is there a Easy way to compress the rings so the cylinders slide over the Pistons?
Or am I better off pulling the motor?

Thanks in Advance