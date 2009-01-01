Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris SL700 1996 no start, help? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Millstadt Age 46 Posts 2 Polaris SL700 1996 no start, help? Im posting this in the general help(ish) forum knowing my problem likely is not specific to Polaris, hoping to pull help from more members.



So i bought an old (clean) Polaris SL700, i get it home& get into it... no start, doesnt even "click"



I look all around everything looks great,.. cant see any obvious issues so all that can be wrong MUST be in the sealed electrical box,..



I open it up and YIKES!! Its flooded with old nasty water



I pressure washed it off as it was an oily mucky mess& let it dry



Now i can see to think lol,.. there are a number of components that are likely bad~ here is the list:



solenoid

electrical terminal board including two what look to be relays on top of said board

CDI/ ECU

lastly ignition coil



When i say no start i mean NOTHING, not so much as a "click"



I pulled plugs, lubed cylinders, and ran compression tests, motor is great.. (12vdc direct to starter with jumpers)



So i have an electrical issue, where do i begin?.. the not even getting a "click" makes me think replace the solenoid first, then (gulp) the CDI?



Can anyone please help? I bought this just for the trailer, junk the ski/ but its damn nice& i cant do it.. i want to turn this into a river runner one man bass fishing ski..



