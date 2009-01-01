|
SXR TDR Waterbox
New 2 seasons ago - asking $175 (shipping included). Trying to fund an 1100 build
The cost new from Blowsion is $250 +
Top Dog
Re: SXR TDR Waterbox
Baffled design ( per blowsion lol) I havent modified it at all. No water going to it. Ran it with the SXR factory pipe which had water going to the stinger, but nothing to the waterbox itself
Originally Posted by aggrovated
Baffled? Sprayed?
Top Dog
