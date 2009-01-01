 SXR TDR Waterbox
  Today, 11:25 AM #1
    nk550sx
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Charlotte
    Posts
    51

    SXR TDR Waterbox

    New 2 seasons ago - asking $175 (shipping included). Trying to fund an 1100 build
    The cost new from Blowsion is $250 +

    88829AED-A36E-46C4-A284-70DD94B50664.jpeg
  Today, 11:51 AM #2
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,632

    Re: SXR TDR Waterbox

    Baffled? Sprayed?
  Today, 12:42 PM #3
    nk550sx
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Charlotte
    Posts
    51

    Re: SXR TDR Waterbox

    Quote Originally Posted by aggrovated View Post
    Baffled? Sprayed?
    Baffled design ( per blowsion lol) I havent modified it at all. No water going to it. Ran it with the SXR factory pipe which had water going to the stinger, but nothing to the waterbox itself

    10281149-CE17-4260-AB5E-7E420C54815C.jpeg
  Today, 12:49 PM #4
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,632

    Re: SXR TDR Waterbox

    ok pmed you
  Today, 01:27 PM #5
    nk550sx
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Charlotte
    Posts
    51

    Re: SXR TDR Waterbox

    Sold!
