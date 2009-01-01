Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Code 25 Repair - Tune - Boost Control - Scan Tool - Engine Sim #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Florida Posts 61 Code 25 Repair - Tune - Boost Control - Scan Tool - Engine Sim Hi guys,



GET-TUNE here!!



Hope everyone is safe and still riding!



2021 Update:

Code 25:

- 2 plug ecu repair with 100% success. Repair process is solid!

- 3 plug ecu from the 2002-2003 models with 100% success



Performance Tune: (I've gotten alot of request for this feature)

- Revlimiter increase to any RPM. Our test skis are set to 9000 rpms. I would suggest setting the revlimiter to 7000 max since these engines use a balance shaft. Higher RPM will require valvetrain and balance shaft removal. This option is use at your own risk

- Disable TCP sensor (Secondary Map Sensor). This sensor limits the amount of boost you can run on your jetski. We've successfully disabled this sensor and run a manual boost controller to increase boost and run a upgraded turbocharger

- Plug and Play Boost module to trick the TCP sensor for those who want quick power without flashing your ecu. This module is similar to MacBoost and H2o module but at a much much reduced rate.

- Fuel Table 3-5-10-20 percent increase for higher boost limits or upgraded turbocharger



Scan tool:

I've designed an affordable scan tool that communicates via bluetooth to Aquatrax modules 2004-2007 (only 2 plug ecus). End customer will be able to troubleshoot ski, view/clear codes and datalog sensors. Currently in the last phase of test bugs and will be looking for beta testers.



Engine Simulator:

I've designed an Aquatrax Engine Simulator for those who would like to do bench testing for customers instead of water testing. This simulator allows the user to fully exercise the ecu to check hard codes.

Customer will need to purchase a used engine harness to cut off the plugs and wire it to PCB. I attempted to locate the part number for the connector and no luck. If someone knows where I can purchase the OEM connector for the Aquatrax I'll procure and include in kit.



If interested in learning more please email me at sales@ectune.com



If you guys have any suggestions or requirements let me know. Even if you want to disable or find other parameters in the ecu.



Thanks again guys for supporting my projects #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,410 Re: Code 25 Repair - Tune - Boost Control - Scan Tool - Engine Sim This is great news. I have a few customers with Hondas. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

