Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 951 porting advice #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 197 951 porting advice Noticed the exhaust port on my 951 is quite a bit higher than the piston crown at bdc. Any advice on lowering it? Did you see a crazy jump in fuel consuption? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,495 Re: 951 porting advice If you do that you will lose all the bottom end Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 43 Posts 1,097 Re: 951 porting advice Originally Posted by Jet Cowboy Originally Posted by Noticed the exhaust port on my 951 is quite a bit higher than the piston crown at bdc. Any advice on lowering it? Did you see a crazy jump in fuel consuption? xpl 951 rossier 7280rpm

xp800 rossier 7250 rpm

