 JS550 Pole spring
  Today, 10:48 AM #1
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    418

    JS550 Pole spring

    Looking for a pole spring for a JS550, hopefully something that will make it lite as a feather....
  Today, 11:07 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,473

    Re: JS550 Pole spring

    Got plenty of singles
    Then you can get a double
    Add to single
    Super light
    All my doubles are gone
    But have singles for sale
  Today, 12:28 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,473

    Re: JS550 Pole spring

    1E63A4C7-0D0F-4F8A-8BE5-44B32BAAB888.jpeg
    thatsa single , no pics of doubles , they sell quick , google mariner double pole spring 550 and should be a pic there ,you can stack them and have a triple
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 12:30 PM.
  Today, 12:41 PM #4
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    418

    Re: JS550 Pole spring

    Price?
    Does the pole still float with just one spring?
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 