JS550 Pole spring
Looking for a pole spring for a JS550, hopefully something that will make it lite as a feather....
Re: JS550 Pole spring
Got plenty of singles
Then you can get a double
Add to single
Super light
All my doubles are gone
But have singles for sale
Re: JS550 Pole spring
1E63A4C7-0D0F-4F8A-8BE5-44B32BAAB888.jpeg
thatsa single , no pics of doubles , they sell quick , google mariner double pole spring 550 and should be a pic there ,you can stack them and have a triple
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 12:30 PM.
Re: JS550 Pole spring
Price?
Does the pole still float with just one spring?
