 West coast 650 dual carb intake manifolds F/S
  Today, 08:39 PM #1
    West coast 650 dual carb intake manifolds F/S

    D873F8BD-A0F1-4446-8CA7-87B5160D96A4.jpeg
    west coast setup , parallel type , with the elusive linkage set up , 65$ shipped
  Today, 08:45 PM #2
    Re: West coast 650 dual carb intake manifolds F/S

    Are these for Mikuni or Keihins?

  Today, 08:45 PM #3
    Re: West coast 650 dual carb intake manifolds F/S

    Also are they for 38s or 44s?

  Today, 10:18 PM #4
    Re: West coast 650 dual carb intake manifolds F/S

    38 mikunis , the 44 ones are rare
