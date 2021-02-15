|
|
-
OEM Carb, Intake, and Exhaust Parts for Kawasaki 650SX - Like New Condition
I am selling a bunch of parts from a early 650SX. I have the stock OEM flame arrester, Keihin CDK carburetor, intake manifold, exhaust manifold (non-diverter), exhaust head pipe, choke cable, and handlebars. These parts were taken off many years ago and are as close to new as possible. No corrosion at all. Paint is perfect. $100 plus shipping for everything as one package, or make an offer on any of the individual parts.
IMG_20210215_213442192.jpgIMG_20210215_213447495.jpgIMG_20210215_213450670.jpgIMG_20210215_213454536.jpgIMG_20210215_213457824.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules