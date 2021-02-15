|
|
-
Aqua Jet Jet Bike NOS parts 1250cc
Only 30 of these machines ever made...Im acquiring a ton of NOS CDI, Coils, Stators, Flywheels, intakes, pistons, rod kits and 1
Complete crate motor...all from the creator who recently passed away. Let me know if you need anything.
635131521.jpg634872188(1).jpg634872152(1).jpgIMG_1357.jpgScreenshot_20210215-102213_eBay.jpg634872634(1).jpg
