Gp760 midshaft install for kawi 1100 wb1

So I bought a gp760 this last summer for the motor and other parts for my kawi 1100 wb1 conversion. Iím at the point now where I need to put the 760 midshaft into the wb1 housing since the 760 housing is different and corroded. I donít know how far I have to press it in tho, does anyone have the specs for how far it has to go in the new housing? Or at least a link to an existing thread on the process? Thanks

