|
|
-
Yamaha triple 65u billet aluminum cylinder head with 33cc domes
Ya
Yamaha triple 65u billet aluminum cylinder head with 33cc domes. For mono triple engine. As is, needs o-rings and hardware. $100.00 plus shipping and PayPal fees.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules