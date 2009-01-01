A few months ago I bought this ski from the second owner-my buddies' step dad.
This is my first stand up, I've wanted one since I was a young kid. I'm 31
It's in great condition inside and out, he took amazing care of it, garaged it always, as did the first owner.
It has some really nice aftermarket upgrades and custom work done to it.
He rode it in salt water(Newport and Laguna) all the years he had it, and used extensive preventative maintenance
to avoid corrosion.
I haven't taken it out on the water yet.
-I had a new steering cable installed by a local shop
-I personally replaced the stop/start switch, with a new lanyard/clip style switch
-Replaced the spark plugs.
Over the last month I've noticed issues with consistency of spark.
Seems as though the stator may have just failed slowly over the last month.
The prior owner mentioned he never had an issue with it, and also that is the original stator.
I checked the fuse with a continuity test.
I pulled the start and stop buttons out of the case to make sure the stop button wasn't grounding out.
I'm looking into having the stator re-wound.
Anybody have any knowledge/experience they could share with me?
Would be very very much appreciated!
--After more research, I'm understanding the issue could also be the coil, or water in the E-box.
----Trying to diagnose as far as I can before opening up the stator.
------If anybody has an E-box in SoCal that I could do a quick swap with mine,
to test run and make sure the stator or coil is the issue, I'd really appreciate it!