This is my first stand up, I've wanted one since I was a young kid. I'm 31





It's in great condition inside and out, he took amazing care of it, garaged it always, as did the first owner.





It has some really nice aftermarket upgrades and custom work done to it.

He rode it in salt water(Newport and Laguna) all the years he had it, and used extensive preventative maintenance

to avoid corrosion.





I haven't taken it out on the water yet.





-I had a new steering cable installed by a local shop

-I personally replaced the stop/start switch, with a new lanyard/clip style switch

-Replaced the spark plugs.





Over the last month I've noticed issues with consistency of spark.

Seems as though the stator may have just failed slowly over the last month.

The prior owner mentioned he never had an issue with it, and also that is the original stator.





I checked the fuse with a continuity test.





I pulled the start and stop buttons out of the case to make sure the stop button wasn't grounding out.





I'm looking into having the stator re-wound.





Anybody have any knowledge/experience they could share with me?

Anybody have any knowledge/experience they could share with me?

Would be very very much appreciated!

Try clipping the plug wires back about a quarter inch. Worth a try.

If you do decide to have the stator rewound check out jetski solutions. They do excellent work.



If you do decide to have the stator rewound check out jetski solutions. They do excellent work. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location Pasadena, CA Age 31 Posts 9 Blog Entries 1 Re: '93 750sx: no spark Ok awesome, will do! thank you so much dude #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location Pasadena, CA Age 31 Posts 9 Blog Entries 1 Re: '93 750sx: no spark --After more research, I'm understanding the issue could also be the coil, or water in the E-box.

----Trying to diagnose as far as I can before opening up the stator.

------If anybody has an E-box in SoCal that I could do a quick swap with mine,

to test run and make sure the stator or coil is the issue, I'd really appreciate it! #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location Pasadena, CA Age 31 Posts 9 Blog Entries 1 Re: '93 750sx: no spark **to make sure the coil or stator is *not* the issue #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,453 Re: '93 750sx: no spark Cranking rpm is critical on that ski , cranking too slow will not trigger the cdi to fire , been there done that , old salty 750s are a money pit , especially with aftermarket parts on them , if it cranks slow that’s the problem , once you sort out your other problems , and there will be more , get a good oe starter not a chinky chank one , the Hall effect trigger sets the spark , blue and green wires , pull stator and check for rust , and there will be some #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location Pasadena, CA Age 31 Posts 9 Blog Entries 1 Re: '93 750sx: no spark Thank you for the info, I really appreciate it! I'm going to look into this



The starter sounds very strong.

The ski did sit for 20 years, but the prior owner kept a new battery on a trickle charger,

