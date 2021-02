Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Build #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 202 JS550 Build One day I would love to build a carbon fiber JS550 with a 750 swap. I have a couple of questions about this...



1. Has anyone done this before?

2. Carbon or Kevlar?

3. What should I use for molds? Fiberglass?

4. Are Nitro AM hulls just Carbon or are they Kevlar reinforced?

5. Anyone have a video of the carbon for a hull being laid and a mold being made?

6. Is this a good idea?



