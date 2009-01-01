Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 and JS550 Piston Ring Reference - putting this together #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 31 JS440 and JS550 Piston Ring Reference - putting this together I ran into an issue when purchasing rings for an 85 js440 and an 88 JS550. Both are stock cylinders and measured out fine - so I just wanted to hone and re-ring them (STD). I ordered parts based on the cross reference and ebay sellers fit list on their auctions. Turns out not all things are as they seem. Kawasaki changed the pistons in both of these units during their production runs. And although many say the early rings fit the later or the top of one set will fit the single in the later years that is not always (and often) the case. Here is what I found. Please feel free to add/adjust. I am only doing this as a reference for other folks who later on might hit the same issue. Also I am having a hard time sourcing these rings. Many rings sold are piston MFG specific but list the OEM Kawasaki number in their advertisements. The only aftermarket ring I have purchased that actually is the same as OEM are the WSM rings. I'm sure there are others but I haven't run across them.



JS440 early units had 2 rings, kit for both is 13008-530

JS440 later units had 1 ring, 13003-3014

Cross reference shows 13003-3014 is the top ring in 13008-530 kit - I have found this not to be the case as the rings in the 530 kit are too thick for the later JS440s single ring



JS550's came in two thicknesses as well

JS550 early units had thicker ring 13003-3019

JS550 later units had thinner ring 13003-2129 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules