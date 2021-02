Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory pipe chamber. For sn 650 superjet. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 435 Factory pipe chamber. For sn 650 superjet. 20210211_200503.jpg20210211_200516.jpg20210211_200526.jpg20210211_200533.jpg



I've got a factory pipe chamber for a sn 650 superjet. guy I bought it from had it in his x2. Has a 2 in outlet. Head pipe was damaged beyond repair. I had no luck finding a headpipe. Asking $250 shipped

