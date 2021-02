Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1985 Kawasaki js550 pulser/pulse coil rewind?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Spartanburg sc Age 31 Posts 21 1985 Kawasaki js550 pulser/pulse coil rewind?? Hello everyone,



so I am having a pulser coil problems and Iím not getting any spark, I did a ohm test and it failed. So I unwound the copper wire on the pulser coil and noticed where it was broken so I removed the broken wire and soldered the pulser coil back on the stator and itís work, so then I bought a new one from sbt and itís not working for some reason I soldered it both ways.



so my question is what is the length of the copper wire supposed to be on the pulser??

anybody know??



thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,484 Re: 1985 Kawasaki js550 pulser/pulse coil rewind?? I don; believe it is specified in length , gauge of the wire and the number of winds is how they are speced Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 837 Re: 1985 Kawasaki js550 pulser/pulse coil rewind?? Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by it is specified in length , gauge of the wire and the number of winds is how they are speced





Send your stator off to jetski solutions. Affordable and quality work. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Spartanburg sc Age 31 Posts 21 Re: 1985 Kawasaki js550 pulser/pulse coil rewind?? Would anybody know how many winds on a pulser coil?

Thanks y’all for all the help so far #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,484 Re: 1985 Kawasaki js550 pulser/pulse coil rewind?? Most likely you will have to unwind it and count for yourself. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 12:03 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules