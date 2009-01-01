 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump
  Today, 08:20 AM
    JimmyK
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Pittsburgh
    Posts
    2

    1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump

    I have searched multiple sources without any luck for a compatible fuel pump for my PWC. Has anyone had any luck? Or knows what a compatible part number would be to replace mine?
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:39 AM
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,480

    Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump

    On a 97 the fuel pumps are made into the carbs
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:26 AM
    john zigler
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,485

    Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump

    97 should have Keihin CDK-II carbs.

    We have genuine Keihin kits, I believe the 1100 has two pumps - https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ihin-fuel-pump

    Also have genuine Keihin kits - https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...eihin-carb-kit
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:36 AM
    JimmyK
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Pittsburgh
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    On a 97 the fuel pumps are made into the carbs
    Thank you, that will explain my futile search. I have been using an 1100 STX Service Manual, but it is clear now that it is not applicable. I was going down the path of a fuel pump as the initial start takes quite a lot of cranking, and I have installed a priming bulb with no improvement.
    Reply With Quote
