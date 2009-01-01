|
1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump
I have searched multiple sources without any luck for a compatible fuel pump for my PWC. Has anyone had any luck? Or knows what a compatible part number would be to replace mine?
Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump
On a 97 the fuel pumps are made into the carbs
Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump
97 should have Keihin CDK-II carbs.
We have genuine Keihin kits, I believe the 1100 has two pumps - https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ihin-fuel-pump
Also have genuine Keihin kits - https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...eihin-carb-kit
Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump
Thank you, that will explain my futile search. I have been using an 1100 STX Service Manual, but it is clear now that it is not applicable. I was going down the path of a fuel pump as the initial start takes quite a lot of cranking, and I have installed a priming bulb with no improvement.
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
On a 97 the fuel pumps are made into the carbs
