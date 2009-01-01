Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Pittsburgh Posts 2 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump I have searched multiple sources without any luck for a compatible fuel pump for my PWC. Has anyone had any luck? Or knows what a compatible part number would be to replace mine? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,480 Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump On a 97 the fuel pumps are made into the carbs Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

Re: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX - Fuel Pump

97 should have Keihin CDK-II carbs.



We have genuine Keihin kits, I believe the 1100 has two pumps - https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...ihin-fuel-pump



Also have genuine Keihin kits - https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...eihin-carb-kit

