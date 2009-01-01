|
1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX oil in the hull
Hello everyone,
I am new to the PWCs, so I do not know much, I am learning
I just bought the jetski in summer of 2020.. I noticed oil in the hull, right underneath the engine. I found out because when the trailer tongue is on the ground then the oil runs towards the front. I already replaced all 3 oil lines to the carbs and still noticed oil. I keep looking at diagrams of the engine and I do not think there is another oil line under the engine, is there? or what am I missing?
Thanks in advance
John
