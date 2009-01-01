Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX oil in the hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Michigan Posts 1 1997 Kawasaki 1100 STX oil in the hull Hello everyone,



I am new to the PWCs, so I do not know much, I am learning

I just bought the jetski in summer of 2020.. I noticed oil in the hull, right underneath the engine. I found out because when the trailer tongue is on the ground then the oil runs towards the front. I already replaced all 3 oil lines to the carbs and still noticed oil. I keep looking at diagrams of the engine and I do not think there is another oil line under the engine, is there? or what am I missing?



Thanks in advance



