Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Seadoo 1998 SPX 787 Project Troubleshooting *HELP* #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Cornwall Age 26 Posts 3 Seadoo 1998 SPX 787 Project Troubleshooting *HELP* Hey guys, so I recently bought a 1998 SPX spares and repairs.



It was sold with the carb taken off for rebuilding and a starting issue.



I've since got the carb back on and have started testing electrics.



Theres no beep when I attach the lanyard, but it beeps once when i press start/stop.



I can get the engine to turn over if i put a screwdriver across the two red wires on the solenoid.



We figured the battery didnt have enough juice being 8ah and I've ordered a new 19ah battery.



The spark plugs had no spark either.



The engine is a 787.



You need 2 beeps (more like chirps) when you install the lanyard. It's digitally encoded, the MPEM does not 'wake up' until it reads the serialized lanyard. One 'beeeep', means the lanyard is not recognized......bad or wrong one. Good strong battery is a must. Make sure wire plug to front stator cover is not corroded, check fuse in the small electrical box by the battery.



Could be many things, bad lanyard, bad DESS post, bad connections in the electrical box, bad connectors, blown fuses etc.

#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Cornwall Age 26 Posts 3 Re: Seadoo 1998 SPX 787 Project Troubleshooting *HELP* I've checked all the fuses.



I'm in the process of checking the Dess post, solenoid etc although have considered the lanyard is broke/wrong.



Quick test: Battery connected, no key on the DESS post, take a magnet and hold it over the DESS post. If the gauges don't come on, the magnetic reed switch(inside the DESS post) has failed or become stuck and you will more than likely need a new DESS post. That, or you have a problem in the DESS post circuit, or a failed MPEM.



I'll give that a try in the morning. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) CrumpledKingSkin

