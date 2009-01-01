Hey all, I decided to document a couple rebuilds this year. First couple will be xp800s, next one will be a 99 spx and Ill also be doing a ATM carbon fiber 951 build that I have been working on for a while now.





Should be some good content and Ill be sharing everything I can along the way to help others. Ill do some DIY videos such as wet sanding and buffing, carb rebuilds, engine rebuilds, and plastic restoration to name a few.





If you have something you guys wanna see comment on the video. If your not subscribed please do, it should help a lot of people.



