I've got an 03 F12X and an 05 F12 with a double Triton Elite aluminum torsion axle trailer for sale. I think the turbo needs a mid bearing, has a little vibration when you get above 30mph but I ride it all summer. The F12 runs good and they both have new hydro turf. I have new oil and filters for both and a set of plugs for the upcoming season. I have a box of parts like a new air filter new set of grips for one ski etc. I'll sell both skis and the double Triton trailer for $6500 cash just as they are. I did winterize these I have covers on them and an extra Honda original cover that's in fair condition.
