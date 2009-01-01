Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 Seadoo Challenger 180 won't start #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 148 2008 Seadoo Challenger 180 won't start Need a little help here. I had someone bring me a Challenger 180 in a million pieces where someone was about to replace entire engine. After sorting everything I had everything necessary to put it together. They brought me brand new SBT engine, SC, oil and water pumps with new front cover all still in the box. Anyway everything went great and I completed the build and now when I attach DESS key the gauges light up then flash SENSOR, then it goes away. I don't have a set or mode buttonon this boat to push 5 times to get code so not sure how to do that. Anyway when I press the start button the solenoid clicks over and over while I hold the start button but never attempts to start. I went ahead and replaced the solenoid to eliminate that and no difference. So 2 questions...

How to read a code on the Challenger boat?

And what does the rapid solenoid clicking mean?

I did connect my start box with a start button on it to the starter and the motor turns over but slowly.

Any help will be appreciated.

Thanks,

Casey



Sent from my SM-G973U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules