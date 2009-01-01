Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 Honda's for sale #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 553 2 Honda's for sale I've got an 03 F12X and an 05 F12 with a double Triton Elite aluminum torsion axle trailer for sale. I think the turbo needs a mid bearing, has a little vibration when you get above 30mph but I ride it all summer. The F12 runs good and they both have new hydro turf. I have new oil and filters for both and a set of plugs for the upcoming season. I have a box of parts like a new air filter new set of grips for one ski etc. I'll sell both skis and the double Triton trailer for $6500 cash just as they are. I did winterize these I have covers on them and an extra Honda original cover that's in fair condition. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) banjomaniac, jetskichad Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules