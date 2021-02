Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki 750 cylinders and head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location El Cajon Age 28 Posts 48 Kawasaki 750 cylinders and head I am building a 750 sport cruiser and was wondering if I should use a 22 cylinder or a 20 cylinder on my bp bottom end. I want bottom end but donít want to sacrifice too much top. I plan on porting the cylinder and milling the head. I already have Sxr carbs I am using. I also have an A, B and D head too just not sure which one to use. Any help would be appreciated. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2012 Location milwaukee Age 58 Posts 247 Re: Kawasaki 750 cylinders and head Do you have both cylinders? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location El Cajon Age 28 Posts 48 Re: Kawasaki 750 cylinders and head Yes #4 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 827 Re: Kawasaki 750 cylinders and head I misread the post.







from an old post:



"No stamp = early sx motor which equates to lowest ports and best bottom end



circle with a 22 = sit down motor like SS and SSXI mid height ports which equates to good mid range and top end



