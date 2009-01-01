Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550/750 conversion partout SMILEY - Sarasota FL #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 820 550/750 conversion partout SMILEY - Sarasota FL **NOT SHOWN** - MMF 550 aluminum handlepole. $450 plus shipping. Can get pics in the morning.







144639948_486803465654310_5859716601109475666_n.jpg



147946501_804221830307678_3116166552789877071_n.jpg



Laserman's old 750/550 is up for sale and/or part out. As much as I would love to ride it, I can't stand the JS hull. I also picked up his superchicken and I made the mistake of looking inside so now that is priority so I'm not throwing money away. What a nightmare.



750sp engine, 650 electronics and 550 ebox - shortblock only. No manifolds. Engine and ebox on bedplate w/ conversion plate, has 150/150 and does run but I would recommend crank seals - $550 + shipping



BCW intake manifold, SBN46, and f/a - I would assume needs a rebuild - $300 + shipping



Factory Pipe - $750 + shipping



PJS exhaust manifold - $150 + shipping



Shredmaster finned rideplate / intake grate combo - $200 + shipping



550 blueprinted pump, aluminum steer nozzle and 21 degree prop - $250 + shipping



Westcoast xl tank with pickups + straps - $200 + shipping



550 aluminum waterbox with coffman resonator - $120 + shipping



The hull itself has a waterdog pole lock, bulldog nose brace, louie's front tubbies and footholds. Titled - $200



Come get the whole thing for 1600 bucks. Needs steer cable, turf, battery, and more than likely carb clean. It does run. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules