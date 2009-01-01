**NOT SHOWN** - MMF 550 aluminum handlepole. $450 plus shipping. Can get pics in the morning.
144639948_486803465654310_5859716601109475666_n.jpg
147946501_804221830307678_3116166552789877071_n.jpg
Laserman's old 750/550 is up for sale and/or part out. As much as I would love to ride it, I can't stand the JS hull. I also picked up his superchicken and I made the mistake of looking inside so now that is priority so I'm not throwing money away. What a nightmare.
750sp engine, 650 electronics and 550 ebox - shortblock only. No manifolds. Engine and ebox on bedplate w/ conversion plate, has 150/150 and does run but I would recommend crank seals - $550 + shipping
BCW intake manifold, SBN46, and f/a - I would assume needs a rebuild - $300 + shipping
Factory Pipe - $750 + shipping
PJS exhaust manifold - $150 + shipping
Shredmaster finned rideplate / intake grate combo - $200 + shipping
550 blueprinted pump, aluminum steer nozzle and 21 degree prop - $250 + shipping
Westcoast xl tank with pickups + straps - $200 + shipping
550 aluminum waterbox with coffman resonator - $120 + shipping
The hull itself has a waterdog pole lock, bulldog nose brace, louie's front tubbies and footholds. Titled - $200
Come get the whole thing for 1600 bucks. Needs steer cable, turf, battery, and more than likely carb clean. It does run.