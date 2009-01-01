|
SXR 800 performance part lot
I decided to take my sxr back to stock and sell off all the performance parts. This is what I have for sale. If youd like pictures or are interested please email me at craig1868@att.net - I rarely get notifications of replies on here.
solas 12 vein pump w. 14/19 prop - literally has an hour may be 2 at the very most. $1000
Factory dry pipe that has been welded at the manifold/pipe joint. No more o-rings and itll never leak. $775
R&D 28cc o-ringed head $150
full spectrum carbs that were sent out and completely rebuilt last summer. Westcoast intake manifold and Mikuni fuel pump included $1100
worx wr311 rideplate $150
all prices are shipped per item in the 48 states. PayPal only. If not using gift 4% to be added. Pick up in Cleveland, OH and cash would be great too. Id also make a full package deal on everything and go race your SXR in one shot.
emailed you about that worx rideplate
