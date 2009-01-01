 SXR 800 performance part lot
  Today, 08:42 PM
    deftones1868
    deftones1868 is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Location
    cleveland
    Age
    35
    Posts
    392

    SXR 800 performance part lot

    I decided to take my sxr back to stock and sell off all the performance parts. This is what I have for sale. If youd like pictures or are interested please email me at craig1868@att.net - I rarely get notifications of replies on here.

    solas 12 vein pump w. 14/19 prop - literally has an hour may be 2 at the very most. $1000

    Factory dry pipe that has been welded at the manifold/pipe joint. No more o-rings and itll never leak. $775

    R&D 28cc o-ringed head $150

    full spectrum carbs that were sent out and completely rebuilt last summer. Westcoast intake manifold and Mikuni fuel pump included $1100

    worx wr311 rideplate $150

    all prices are shipped per item in the 48 states. PayPal only. If not using gift 4% to be added. Pick up in Cleveland, OH and cash would be great too. Id also make a full package deal on everything and go race your SXR in one shot.
  Today, 10:57 PM
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is online now
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,613

    Re: SXR 800 performance part lot

    emailed you about that worx rideplate
