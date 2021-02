Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 kawasaki 750 sts exhaust manifold question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location MA Age 28 Posts 1 1996 kawasaki 750 sts exhaust manifold question hello all,



so this summer I bought a 96 sts and was doing the crankcase block off. So i ordered this exhaust gasket kit https://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/kawas...1996-1998.html



when I got it all apart and was checking the gaskets and it seems the lower manifold to upper manifold is missing water flow holes. Is this normal or did I order wrong kit?

