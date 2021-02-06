I had a stuck piston and managed to tear it down to the base, ordered the proper tool for flywheel removal and it came off relatively easy. Now I'm at "stuck" at the pto removal. Most of the posts online with the 951 do not apply to the xpl which uses a coupler. I have removed the 6 Allen bolts and don't know what to do next, I have tried to "smack it around" a little but doesn't budge. The pic from the parts pdf is different and shows another bolt that is not there. I have attached mine amd the parts diagram. Thanks in advance for any help.