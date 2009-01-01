Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 GP1300R piston suggestions? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2008 Location Massachusetts Age 39 Posts 1 2006 GP1300R piston suggestions? I have two machines...



The machines are in pretty decent shape considering their age...



Not ready to part with them for now. they keep my lady busy as she putts around the bay.



I have one 1300 ported by lowell and one 1390 also ported by lowell. The walls have slight slight scoring and I was thinking of just having the other unit punched to a 1390 as well when I send the cylinders in to be honed/bored/re-nik'd.



No idea what pistons are even available anymore for the application. Was thinking Pro-X...but what size would they need to be for 1390 conversion? 87mm? 89mm?



If i sent out to millennium tech, they would coat the pistons, bore/fit based on what I send etc and send back parts that are in great shape.



