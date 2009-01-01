|
Carbon Fibre Nose and Pole Covers for Yamaha SuperJet
I'm selling 4 sets of Nose & Handle Pole Covers that I have made this winter. These are OEM Replica's, just lighter and in my opinion, much better looking!! Should fit Yamaha SuperJet 1996-2020. I'm not a professional at this and just do it in my spare time, but these turned out quite well. 1 set is Blue Kevlar with Carbon Fiber, 1 set is Orange Kevlar with Carbon Fiber, and 2 sets of "Forged" Carbon Fiber,
Each "Set" comes with 1 nose cover and 1 handle pole bottom cover, No additional screws needed to keep it down, I made a "bracket" that fits underneath the stock plate/bracket to keep it held down. Everything has been clear coated with a 2 part automotive clear, so it should stand up very well. All the covers are vacuum infused with epoxy resin, and all parts have 3 layers of CF with the second layer running at a 45 degree from the top and bottom layer, which helps add rigidity to the parts the nose covers have a few extra partial layers where the bracket is attached and extra to build up by the mounting holes. The 2 "forged" hoods weigh more then the other 2 but are still lighter than stock, A couple of washers will be needed to get the screw to tighten against the covers because they are much thinner. If your interested let me know and I can get you more detailed pictures.
Selling for $350 USD per set plus shipping
PM me any questions
Thanks for looking
