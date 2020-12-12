Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo RXX (Cincinnati,OH) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 39 Posts 416 Seadoo RXX (Cincinnati,OH) 2001 Seadoo RXX

Owned by local Seadoo dealer since new. I dug out of their storage in 2019

Engine completely Rebuild

Hot rod crank

Hot rod counter balance shaft

(Does have stock head on ski, I do not have the R&D head)

I built engine last summer. It has zero hours on it

May need a new battery

Carbs where gone through all new mukuni parts

I do have mat set Ill include with ski





Ski starts and runs (have video if interested)

CLEAN OHIO TITLE IN MY NAME

4000 firm no trailer stand





