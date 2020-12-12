|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Seadoo RXX (Cincinnati,OH)
2001 Seadoo RXX
Owned by local Seadoo dealer since new. I dug out of their storage in 2019
Engine completely Rebuild
Hot rod crank
Hot rod counter balance shaft
(Does have stock head on ski, I do not have the R&D head)
I built engine last summer. It has zero hours on it
May need a new battery
Carbs where gone through all new mukuni parts
I do have mat set Ill include with ski
Ski starts and runs (have video if interested)
CLEAN OHIO TITLE IN MY NAME
4000 firm no trailer stand
20201213_103341.jpg20201213_103428.jpg20201213_103617.jpg20201213_103349.jpg20201212_125803.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules