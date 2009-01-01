Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For Sale: Aluminum X4 Battery Boxes #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2013 Location United States Age 29 Posts 96 For Sale: Aluminum X4 Battery Boxes Ever been riding your ski, you jump a fat *** wake, only to have your boat shut off when you hit the water? Pull the seat and find the battery launched from its hold down tray? Fear not people of the water, there is now a solution to this all too common problem...



INTRODUCING:



Seadoo XP/X4 aluminum battery boxes

- Had a trial run of 10 boxes made to confirm fitment

- No more flipping your battery and ripping wires out

- $100 shipped in the US

- Includes Stainless Hardware

- Utilizes existing mounting holes in hull

- 5052 aluminum box and top strap with stainless rivnut pressed in

- New bottom and top strap rubber with an additional 2 pieces to fine tune the fit all rubber cut on a water jet

- All new stainless hardware to fasten to the hull and close the battery strap

- Post is to gauge interest could have more available in roughly 3 weeks



If you are interested in one, please contact Zach Dahlseng at 1-907-717-9101, or PM me





