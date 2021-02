Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO 550 PP Cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Ontario Canada Age 27 Posts 1 ISO 550 PP Cylinder Condition of the bore doesnt matter. I got a little too excited with porting mine and punched a hole through to the cooling jacket! I've had a welding shop try and fix it but there is too much contamination in the casting. Let me know if any of you guys have one. Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,462 Re: ISO 550 PP Cylinder I have a couple of them , all of them will need boring Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

